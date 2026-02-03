$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16291 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 12079 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 20379 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 31514 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 30391 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 27996 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 29166 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 34413 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43957 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
In Kyiv Oblast, a 16-year-old boy, while intoxicated, wounded an acquaintance with a knife: he has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

In Kyiv Oblast, a 16-year-old boy, while intoxicated, attacked an acquaintance, inflicting stab wounds and stealing his belongings. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

In Kyiv Oblast, a 16-year-old boy, while intoxicated, wounded an acquaintance with a knife: he has been notified of suspicion

In the Bucha district of Kyiv region, a 16-year-old boy, while intoxicated, attacked his acquaintance, inflicted several stab wounds, and stole his personal belongings. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

In the Bucha district, a 16-year-old boy, while intoxicated, beat an acquaintance and inflicted several stab wounds, after which he openly stole his personal belongings. The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison for the crime.

- the message says.

The police received a report from the victim's mother that her son had been beaten.

Law enforcement officers established that in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, during a walk, a verbal conflict arose between the suspect and the victim. The assailant struck the 17-year-old acquaintance with his hands and feet, after which he inflicted several stab wounds with a knife to the chest and face. Subsequently, the perpetrator stole the acquaintance's personal belongings and fled the scene.

The police promptly identified the attacker and detained him in accordance with procedural rules.

In Frankivsk, a 17-year-old agent of the Russian GRU was detained, who helped prepare new attacks on the Burshtyn TPP03.02.26, 14:49 • 2448 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Skirmishes
Kyiv Oblast