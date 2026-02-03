In Kyiv Oblast, a 16-year-old boy, while intoxicated, wounded an acquaintance with a knife: he has been notified of suspicion

In the Bucha district of Kyiv region, a 16-year-old boy, while intoxicated, attacked his acquaintance, inflicted several stab wounds, and stole his personal belongings. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

In the Bucha district, a 16-year-old boy, while intoxicated, beat an acquaintance and inflicted several stab wounds, after which he openly stole his personal belongings. The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison for the crime. - the message says.

The police received a report from the victim's mother that her son had been beaten.

Law enforcement officers established that in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, during a walk, a verbal conflict arose between the suspect and the victim. The assailant struck the 17-year-old acquaintance with his hands and feet, after which he inflicted several stab wounds with a knife to the chest and face. Subsequently, the perpetrator stole the acquaintance's personal belongings and fled the scene.

The police promptly identified the attacker and detained him in accordance with procedural rules.

