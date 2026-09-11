In Kyiv, over 60% of municipal healthcare facilities are fully autonomous – Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv’s municipal healthcare system continues to strengthen the autonomy of its facilities and is preparing to operate amid possible disruptions to electricity, water, and heat supplies. Currently, more than 65% of facilities are already fully autonomous, and by the end of October this figure is planned to reach 100%. This was reported by Tetiana Mostepan, Director of the Department of Health of the Kyiv City, during the national telethon "United News," UNN writes.

"Kyiv’s medical system is once again demonstrating its resilience under any circumstances and in any scenario. We have already worked out the relevant procedures during the difficult winter we experienced last time, when the threat of blackouts was constantly present," Tetiana Mostepan said.

According to her, facilities that receive patients with polytrauma and injuries are equipped with generators. This involves not only the main backup power sources—the medical facilities also have additional generators in case the primary equipment fails.

"Today, about 65% of facilities are already fully autonomous. Work is ongoing, and by the end of October we plan to ensure the full autonomy of the entire hospital network of the city of Kyiv," the director of the Department of Health noted.

She уточнила that autonomy involves more than just backup electricity supplies. Medical facilities are also being equipped with alternative sources of water and heat, including wells, mobile and autonomous boiler houses.

"Regardless of what happens in Kyiv—whether there is electricity, water, or other extraordinary circumstances arise—medical facilities must be ready to operate. We are preparing the system to work in emergency and enhanced modes and under various scenarios," Tetiana Mostepan emphasized.

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As UNN reported, the capital’s Perinatal Center receives the majority of pregnant women experiencing premature labor. The Center has created conditions to ensure that its work does not stop during the most difficult times.

"Even before the full-scale invasion, we were offered the installation of a pellet boiler house independent of the centralized heating supply. It is also cheaper. Today, we are probably the only maternity hospital that can operate fully autonomously. Our own boiler house. Our own well—there is always water, even when there is nothing else. Water reserves. A food service facility that operates without an external power supply. Generators at every branch," said Perinatal Center Director Dmytro Hovsieiev in an interview with UNN.

The Perinatal Center has also established an appropriate action protocol in the event an air raid alert is announced. For example, a patient whose active labor has not yet begun is immediately transferred to a shelter. Delivery rooms have also been arranged in the shelter. If a woman is on the operating table, the surgery continues in a protected surgical unit. All procedures have been practiced, and every doctor and employee knows their role in a particular situation.