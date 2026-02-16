$43.100.11
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 10485 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 12906 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 30046 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 21416 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 26950 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 33696 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36422 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 74234 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 49019 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
In Kyiv, about 100 buildings are left without heating after the February 12 attack - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

About 100 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after the February 12 attack, and over 1,100 buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts have no heating due to damage to the Darnytska CHPP.

In Kyiv, about 100 buildings are left without heating after the February 12 attack - mayor

Approximately 1.2 thousand buildings in the capital are still without heat. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

About 100 buildings are still without heat — out of the 2,600 high-rise buildings that were left without heat supply as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital's infrastructure on February 12.

- Klitschko said.

According to the mayor, utility workers have already restored the supply of coolant to 2,500 buildings. And they continue to work to return heat to other buildings.

Let's add

Klitschko also reminded that more than 1,100 buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts remain without heat after previous shelling. It is currently impossible to supply coolant to them due to critical damage to the Darnytska TPP.

In Kyiv, 400 buildings are without heating, and for another 1,100 high-rise buildings, heat restoration is not yet possible - KCMA16.02.26, 10:49 • 3030 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv