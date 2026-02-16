In Kyiv, about 100 buildings are left without heating after the February 12 attack - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
About 100 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after the February 12 attack, and over 1,100 buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts have no heating due to damage to the Darnytska CHPP.
Approximately 1.2 thousand buildings in the capital are still without heat. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.
About 100 buildings are still without heat — out of the 2,600 high-rise buildings that were left without heat supply as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital's infrastructure on February 12.
According to the mayor, utility workers have already restored the supply of coolant to 2,500 buildings. And they continue to work to return heat to other buildings.
Klitschko also reminded that more than 1,100 buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts remain without heat after previous shelling. It is currently impossible to supply coolant to them due to critical damage to the Darnytska TPP.
