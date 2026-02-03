In Kyiv, a TCC official is suspected of interfering with the register of conscripts: she faces up to 15 years in prison

In Kyiv, an official of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP) is suspected of interfering with the register of conscripts. She faces up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, writes UNN.

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, together with the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation located in the city of Kyiv, announced suspicion to an operator of one of the district TCC and SPs in the city of Kyiv for committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized interference with the operation of an information and communication system, which led to the falsification of information, committed repeatedly, during martial law) - the report says.

The prosecutor's office said that the woman, using her own electronic access key to the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists, repeatedly entered inaccurate information into the registration cards of persons liable for military service without legal grounds.

In particular, in July 2024, she changed the personal and service data of one of the conscripts, who did not personally contact the TCC and SP and did not submit applications for updating information.

Demanded "kickbacks" from payments for fallen soldiers: a corruption scheme exposed in Zaporizhzhia

A repeated fact of unauthorized interference by the suspect in the operation of the Register was also documented. This refers to the illegal registration of another conscript for military service in the district TCC and SP with the subsequent entry of inaccurate information about his deferment from conscription during mobilization. He had no legal grounds for such actions and supporting documents.

As a result of such actions, inaccurate information was entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists, which created preconditions for certain individuals to evade military duty under martial law. - the prosecutor's office noted.

The suspect was remanded in custody. The sanction of the imputed article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

"Corrupt payments": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced that a former deputy commander of a military unit was served with a notice of suspicion for fake combat payments