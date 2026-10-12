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In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a 25-story building; cars are burning in the courtyard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, a drone struck a residential building between the 12th and 16th floors. Cars are burning in the courtyard, and emergency services are heading to the scene.

In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a 25-story building; cars are burning in the courtyard
Photo: Telegram channel "Trukha"

The enemy continues to attack the capital. As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, a 25-story building was hit, and cars are burning in the courtyard, UNN reports.

In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, a UAV hit a 25-story residential building at the level of the 12th–16th floors. Cars are also burning in the courtyard of the building 

- Klitschko reported.

According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.

We would add

Telegram channels report that the "Seven" residential complex was damaged.

The aftermath of the enemy attack on Kyiv. Video: the "Trukha" Telegram channel

In Kyiv, three people have already been injured by Russian attacks since this morning12.10.26, 13:22 • 3368 views

Antonina Tumanova

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