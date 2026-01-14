In Kyiv, a man threw a grenade in a hostel during a conflict, facing 15 years in prison

Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

In Kyiv, on the night of January 8-9, during a massive enemy shelling, an explosion occurred in one of the hostels. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the explosion occurred in one of the hostels on Zhylianska Street. Police established that a conflict arose between two residents of the hostel.

The men had recently arrived in the capital, drank alcohol together, and then had an argument. Then one of them pulled out a grenade and threw it at the other. No one was injured in the explosion: the 42-year-old man managed to hide in the next room - the report says.

Later, a 27-year-old man, the other participant in the incident, was detained. He was charged with suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 263 - illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives, and Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 - attempted premeditated murder.

If his guilt is proven in court, the detainee could face up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

On January 14, a gas mixture explosion occurred in an apartment building in Kyiv. As a result of the explosion, a man suffered burns, and the balcony was also destroyed.