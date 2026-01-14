In Kyiv, a man threw a grenade in a hostel during a conflict, facing 15 years in prison

$43.180.08
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 27342 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 31788 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 29230 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 32046 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 47782 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28044 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 31233 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 36075 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 51380 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusives
In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuries
January 13, 11:03 PM
Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of Romania
January 14, 12:09 AM
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - media
January 14, 01:53 AM
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages
January 14, 02:27 AM
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
07:00 AM
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
07:00 AM
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
January 13, 07:36 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 12:46 PM
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 47785 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
January 13, 10:02 AM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 73257 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
In Kyiv, a man threw a grenade in a hostel during a conflict, facing 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

In Kyiv, at a hostel on Zhylianska Street, a man threw a grenade at another after they had been drinking together. Police detained the 27-year-old suspect, who faces up to 15 years in prison.

In Kyiv, a man threw a grenade in a hostel during a conflict, facing 15 years in prison
Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

In Kyiv, on the night of January 8-9, during a massive enemy shelling, an explosion occurred in one of the hostels. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the explosion occurred in one of the hostels on Zhylianska Street. Police established that a conflict arose between two residents of the hostel.

The men had recently arrived in the capital, drank alcohol together, and then had an argument. Then one of them pulled out a grenade and threw it at the other. No one was injured in the explosion: the 42-year-old man managed to hide in the next room

- the report says.

Later, a 27-year-old man, the other participant in the incident, was detained. He was charged with suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 263 - illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives, and Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 - attempted premeditated murder.

If his guilt is proven in court, the detainee could face up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

On January 14, a gas mixture explosion occurred in an apartment building in Kyiv. As a result of the explosion, a man suffered burns, and the balcony was also destroyed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

