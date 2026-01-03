$42.170.00
In Kyiv, a 16-year-old girl fell into a pit of boiling water: police opened criminal proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a 16-year-old girl fell into a pit of hot water, sustaining burns to 73% of her body, and is in intensive care. Police have launched criminal proceedings for official negligence and violation of safety rules.

In Kyiv, a 16-year-old girl fell into a pit of boiling water: police opened criminal proceedings
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of a heating network accident, a 16-year-old girl fell into a pit with hot water and suffered severe burns. Law enforcement officers have launched a criminal investigation, and all details of the incident are being established. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that yesterday on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue, a heating pipe of the centralized heating system burst, as a result of which hot water came to the surface, posing a threat to pedestrians. Despite the presence of fencing around the emergency section, due to its improper arrangement and untimely response of the relevant services, people were injured.

 - the post says.

In particular, a 16-year-old girl fell into a pit with boiling water. She suffered burns affecting about 73% of her body. The victim was hospitalized and is currently in serious condition in intensive care. Another victim was also identified - a 53-year-old woman who suffered burns to her lower limbs after stepping into hot water flowing on the sidewalk.

Based on the indicated fact, investigators of the Holosiivskyi Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office, initiated criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 367 - official negligence that caused grave consequences; Part 2 of Article 272 - violation of safety rules during the performance of high-risk work that caused grave consequences.

- reported by the police.

Currently, law enforcement officers are clarifying all circumstances of the incident and providing a legal assessment of the actions of officials responsible for the maintenance and safe operation of heating networks.

In addition, it is noted that the maximum penalty provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

Recall

Kyiv utility workers are carrying out repair work on the heating network on Sobornosti Avenue after the shelling on December 27. Heat supply has been temporarily restricted for 337 consumers in the Rusanivka and Berezniaky residential areas.

