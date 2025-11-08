In Kyiv, 40% of teachers speak non-Ukrainian during breaks – Language Ombudsman's Office

ukenru
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Electricity outage schedules
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service
Construction of Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine delayed: CEO names reason
In Dnipro, a Yorkshire Terrier named Michelle was rescued from under the rubble of a 9-story building; her owner is in the hospital
Dnipropetrovsk declared two days of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Ukraine
Dnipro
Poltava Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian

In Kyiv, 40% of teachers speak non-Ukrainian during breaks – Language Ombudsman's Office

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv shows a decrease in the use of the Ukrainian language in the educational process, where 40% of teachers speak a non-state language during breaks. Only 18% of Kyiv schoolchildren speak exclusively Ukrainian.

In Kyiv, 40% of teachers speak non-Ukrainian during breaks – Language Ombudsman's Office

Serhiy Syrotenko, Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, reported that Kyiv is showing a serious decline in the use of the Ukrainian language in the educational process. In particular, 40% of teachers communicate in a non-state language during breaks, UNN writes with reference to the official website of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

Details

During April-May 2025, the State Service for the Quality of Education of Ukraine, together with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, conducted the III cycle of monitoring research on the state of compliance with language legislation in general secondary education institutions.

Syrotenko emphasized that the conducted monitoring study is extremely important, as it allows evaluating not only the state of compliance with language legislation in education, but also seeing trends in the functioning of the Ukrainian language in Ukraine.

According to him, the Commissioner receives not so many appeals regarding violations in the field of education - approximately 5% of the total number of complaints. And they concern all forms of education, including preschool and extracurricular.

As for schools, this part of complaints makes up only one quarter of the total number of complaints regarding education. It would seem not many. But a small number of complaints does not mean the absence of violations. Obviously, this is due to the specifics of relations between the subjects of the educational process. Parents and children are to some extent interested in the loyalty of teachers. In addition, there is a problem with recording violations

- Syrotenko noted.

The results of the monitoring study showed that in Kyiv, according to students' estimates, 24% of teachers during lessons and 40% during breaks violate the language law by communicating in a non-state language. For comparison, the average figure for Ukraine is: 14% during lessons and 21% during breaks.

Language ombudswoman: performing songs in Russian requires clear legislative regulation30.07.25, 01:20 • 7131 view

When surveyed, students noted that they themselves violate the language law - 66% communicate in a non-state language during lessons, 82% during breaks (in Ukraine, these figures differ significantly: 40% during lessons, 52% during breaks). Only 18% of Kyiv schoolchildren noted that they speak exclusively Ukrainian.

Kyiv can be attributed to the Russified regions of Ukraine. All indicators are lower than in Ukraine. The younger generation uses the Russian language even more often than their parents. This is a sign of serious influence of the aggressor country. Through the Internet, social networks, Russia influences our children, the formation of language habits 

- Syrotenko noted.

The Deputy Head of the Commissioner's Secretariat emphasizes the need to adopt the Law on Amendments to Certain Laws Regarding the Use of Language in the Educational Process (No. 13072):

This law is not ideal and will not solve all issues. But it will create certain legal grounds for influencing both parents and children. After all, it clearly defines what an educational Ukrainian-language environment is, what language participants in the educational process should communicate in on the territory of the educational institution 

- Syrotenko emphasized.

In addition, according to Syrotenko, it is necessary to organize systematic work on legal and value education for both teachers and students, as well as to strengthen control within the education system.

The head of a general secondary education institution is obliged to ensure and control the implementation by the employees of the educational institution of the organization of the educational process in the state language. He bears personal responsibility and must ensure compliance with the language law 

- he reported.

Addition

In Kharkiv, a taxi driver refused to serve a passenger in the state language and spoke about "infringement of the rights of Russian speakers." For this, he may receive a penalty in the form of a fine of up to 5100 hryvnias.

Pavlo Zinchenko

