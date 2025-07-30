Language ombudswoman: performing songs in Russian requires clear legislative regulation

In the conditions of a full-scale war, the public performance of Russian-language repertoire, even if it is not prohibited, is negatively perceived by society and rightly causes rejection. This was stated by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, as reported by UNN.

Details

Commenting on numerous public discussions and scandals regarding the unacceptability of performing Russian-language songs in public spaces, she noted that according to the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," the language of cultural events in Ukraine is the state language.

However, the Law does not exclude the possibility of using other languages in the performance of artistic works - including songs - provided that this does not contradict other legislative norms. That is, the performance of songs in Russian in public spaces as such is not a violation of the Law on the State Language - the language ombudswoman stated.

Language scandal in media football: a young man was expelled from the team for remarks to Seleznyov about the Russian language

According to her, Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On Culture" restricts the reproduction of musical works by Russian artists who are or were at any time after 1991 citizens of the Russian Federation, and/or produced by an individual and/or legal entity that at the time of their publication was, respectively, a citizen or registered in a state that at any time was recognized as an aggressor state.

But even here, it's not about the language of performance - the commissioner explained.

Therefore, according to her, the language ombudsman, in accordance with the Law on the State Language, has a mandate to monitor the use of the state language during public events, including the language in which announcements, posters, tickets, etc., were made, but is not empowered to restrict or prohibit the performance of works in other languages if this does not violate the requirements established by other laws.

Protecting National Identity: The Role of the Ukrainian Language in Confronting Russian Propaganda

Ivanovska also reminded that in cases where there are possible violations of laws on the prohibition of Russian cultural products or public order during concerts, this is a matter for the National Police of Ukraine to respond to.

At the same time, it is important to understand that legal permissibility does not mean cultural and social acceptability. And social legitimacy in wartime takes on special significance. The public performance of Russian-language repertoire today causes categorical rejection among the vast majority of citizens - and this is undeniable. At a time when the war is not only for territories, but also for symbols, language and identity, the stage and the street are also spaces of meanings, and they must sound in Ukrainian - the language of the spiritual strength of Ukrainians - the language ombudswoman believes.

In Ukraine, 58% of citizens oppose studying Russian in schools - survey

In addition, she reminded that in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Ternopil, in response to public demand, decisions have been made to restrict the public use of Russian-language cultural products at the local level, but no sanctions are provided.

"It should be emphasized: in addition to public support, such initiatives require nationwide regulatory support, legal certainty: both for local self-government bodies, and for performers, event organizers, business entities. Ukrainian society clearly demonstrates its moral choice - in favor of Ukrainian as the language of resistance, strength and future. The task of the state is to create clear, legitimate and effective legal instruments for this," she summarized.

Recall

On July 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Olena Ivanovska as the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. The language ombudsman is an official who protects the status of the Ukrainian language as the state language, as well as the right of citizens to use it in all spheres of public life and throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The director of an educational institution was dismissed for using the Russian language at work.