Language ombudswoman: performing songs in Russian requires clear legislative regulation

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
08:14 PM • 4952 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
07:02 PM • 13138 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
05:50 PM • 18236 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 26911 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 37474 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 60518 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 134473 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56563 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 69846 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 180937 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.3m/s
90%
743mm
Popular news
Ozzy Osbourne to be buried in his native Birmingham on July 30July 29, 01:14 PM • 5284 views
Budget losses exceeding UAH 660 million: tax authorities exposed 7 large networks that "fragmented" their businessesJuly 29, 01:29 PM • 3564 views
The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade responded whether they feel pressure from the Russian Federation in ZaporizhzhiaJuly 29, 01:37 PM • 11569 views
Russians are bogged down near Pokrovsk, but the situation there is difficult - spokesman for the Kharkiv Joint Forces Operation GroupJuly 29, 02:30 PM • 3398 views
Confusion and questions: White House and EC published conflicting versions of trade agreement - PoliticoPhotoJuly 29, 03:51 PM • 19724 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 103986 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 134473 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 180937 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 230648 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsPhotoJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 192088 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 136319 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 188258 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 122736 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 117850 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 110400 views
Actual
YouTube
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series

Language ombudswoman: performing songs in Russian requires clear legislative regulation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, stated that the public performance of Russian-language repertoire is negatively perceived by society, although it is not always a violation of the law. She emphasized that the law restricts the reproduction of works by Russian artists, but not the language of performance, and called for legislative regulation of this issue.

Language ombudswoman: performing songs in Russian requires clear legislative regulation

In the conditions of a full-scale war, the public performance of Russian-language repertoire, even if it is not prohibited, is negatively perceived by society and rightly causes rejection. This was stated by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, as reported by UNN.

Details

Commenting on numerous public discussions and scandals regarding the unacceptability of performing Russian-language songs in public spaces, she noted that according to the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," the language of cultural events in Ukraine is the state language.

However, the Law does not exclude the possibility of using other languages in the performance of artistic works - including songs - provided that this does not contradict other legislative norms. That is, the performance of songs in Russian in public spaces as such is not a violation of the Law on the State Language

- the language ombudswoman stated.

Language scandal in media football: a young man was expelled from the team for remarks to Seleznyov about the Russian language 16.06.25, 21:50 • 6432 views

According to her, Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On Culture" restricts the reproduction of musical works by Russian artists who are or were at any time after 1991 citizens of the Russian Federation, and/or produced by an individual and/or legal entity that at the time of their publication was, respectively, a citizen or registered in a state that at any time was recognized as an aggressor state.

But even here, it's not about the language of performance

- the commissioner explained.

Therefore, according to her, the language ombudsman, in accordance with the Law on the State Language, has a mandate to monitor the use of the state language during public events, including the language in which announcements, posters, tickets, etc., were made, but is not empowered to restrict or prohibit the performance of works in other languages if this does not violate the requirements established by other laws.

Protecting National Identity: The Role of the Ukrainian Language in Confronting Russian Propaganda26.10.24, 10:29 • 271784 views

Ivanovska also reminded that in cases where there are possible violations of laws on the prohibition of Russian cultural products or public order during concerts, this is a matter for the National Police of Ukraine to respond to.

At the same time, it is important to understand that legal permissibility does not mean cultural and social acceptability. And social legitimacy in wartime takes on special significance. The public performance of Russian-language repertoire today causes categorical rejection among the vast majority of citizens - and this is undeniable. At a time when the war is not only for territories, but also for symbols, language and identity, the stage and the street are also spaces of meanings, and they must sound in Ukrainian - the language of the spiritual strength of Ukrainians

- the language ombudswoman believes.

In Ukraine, 58% of citizens oppose studying Russian in schools - survey29.04.25, 11:30 • 6113 views

In addition, she reminded that in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Ternopil, in response to public demand, decisions have been made to restrict the public use of Russian-language cultural products at the local level, but no sanctions are provided.

"It should be emphasized: in addition to public support, such initiatives require nationwide regulatory support, legal certainty: both for local self-government bodies, and for performers, event organizers, business entities. Ukrainian society clearly demonstrates its moral choice - in favor of Ukrainian as the language of resistance, strength and future. The task of the state is to create clear, legitimate and effective legal instruments for this," she summarized.

Recall

On July 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Olena Ivanovska as the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. The language ombudsman is an official who protects the status of the Ukrainian language as the state language, as well as the right of citizens to use it in all spheres of public life and throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The director of an educational institution was dismissed for using the Russian language at work. 13.05.25, 16:07 • 2713 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine