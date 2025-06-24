$41.870.04
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 24065 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 63320 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 59994 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 71673 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 63578 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 49822 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 62532 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59194 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 287411 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120407 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
In Kyiv, 120 people received psychological assistance at the shelling sites on June 23 - Khorunzhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

SES psychologists provided assistance to 120 people in Kyiv after the Russian shelling on June 23. Support was given to relatives of the deceased, victims, and everyone who needed help in a stressful situation.

In Kyiv, 120 people received psychological assistance at the shelling sites on June 23 - Khorunzhyi

In Kyiv, during rescue operations at the site of Russian shelling on June 23, 120 people received assistance from psychologists. This includes those who lost relatives, were injured, or simply needed support, said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, press officer of the State Emergency Service, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

Psychologists worked. 120 people, including relatives of the deceased, injured persons, and generally anyone who needed help, because it is a stressful situation, received psychological support from our psychologists

- he stated.

Khorunzhyi emphasized that psychologists constantly worked at the scene, even staying there at night.

Addition

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, search and rescue operations have been completed after the missile strike that claimed the lives of 9 people. Emergency recovery work and documentation of war crimes are ongoing at the site.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, after a massive night attack by the Russian Federation, the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack has been ongoing for 14 hours. The district's infrastructure was severely damaged, and tons of construction debris are being removed from the "impact" locations.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
