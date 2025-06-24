In Kyiv, 120 people received psychological assistance at the shelling sites on June 23 - Khorunzhyi

In Kyiv, during rescue operations at the site of Russian shelling on June 23, 120 people received assistance from psychologists. This includes those who lost relatives, were injured, or simply needed support, said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, press officer of the State Emergency Service, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

Psychologists worked. 120 people, including relatives of the deceased, injured persons, and generally anyone who needed help, because it is a stressful situation, received psychological support from our psychologists - he stated.

Khorunzhyi emphasized that psychologists constantly worked at the scene, even staying there at night.

Addition

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, search and rescue operations have been completed after the missile strike that claimed the lives of 9 people. Emergency recovery work and documentation of war crimes are ongoing at the site.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, after a massive night attack by the Russian Federation, the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack has been ongoing for 14 hours. The district's infrastructure was severely damaged, and tons of construction debris are being removed from the "impact" locations.