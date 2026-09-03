In Khmelnytskyi region, debris following air defense operations caused a fire; a man was injured

As a result of the work of the air defense forces, debris fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in Khmelnytskyi district. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Tiurin, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a truck and a warehouse caught fire as a result.

The fire has now been contained by the State Emergency Service. The truck driver was injured. He sustained shrapnel wounds to his back. The man is in a state of shock and is receiving the necessary medical assistance - Tiurin said.

He added that there is currently no information about any other injured people.

To remind you

As a result of a Russian drone strike in Rivne region, a house and an outbuilding were destroyed. Four people experienced an acute stress reaction.

Russian drones reached western regions overnight; enterprises hit in Khmelnytskyi region