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In Khmelnytskyi region, an informant for Russia who was directing shelling was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

The SBU detained a resident of Slavuta who was collecting the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities for Russia. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

In Khmelnytskyi region, an informant for Russia who was directing shelling was detained

SBU counterintelligence detained another Russian informant in the Khmelnytskyi region who was adjusting missile and drone strikes on the region. This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the enemy strikes were being adjusted by an unemployed resident of Slavuta who came to the attention of Russian intelligence operatives in Telegram channels seeking "easy" earnings.

The informant went around the city and its surrounding areas to identify and transmit to russia the geolocations of potential "targets." SBU officers exposed the suspect at the initial stage of his intelligence-gathering activities - after he received an enemy assignment to collect coordinates for planned strikes on the western region. It was documented that the perpetrator photographed the façade of an administrative building and the checkpoints of a military unit with his phone camera. After that, the spotter was supposed to identify and "leak" to the Russians the geolocations of Ukrainian military storage facilities

- the SBU said in a statement.

The suspect was detained at his place of residence. During searches, officers found and seized a smartphone on which he had stored photographs of Ukrainian facilities and electronic coordinates on Google Maps.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law). He faces up to 12 years in prison.

He is currently in custody without the right to bail.

Previously

In the Kharkiv region, SBU officers detained an unemployed local resident who had been recruited by the Russians. He transmitted to the occupiers the coordinates of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Vovchansk sector.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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