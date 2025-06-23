In Khmelnytskyi, a man cut a portrait of a Heavenly Hundred Hero with a knife: a criminal case has been opened

Yesterday, June 22, in Khmelnytskyi, according to the investigation, a 53-year-old man damaged the portrait of a Heavenly Hundred Hero with a utility knife. Police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of hooliganism. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Oblast police, writes UNN.

As law enforcement officers note, a 17-year-old local resident called the "102" line and reported that on Proskurivska Street, a man in a state of intoxication damaged a portrait on the Alley of Glory.

An investigative and operational group promptly arrived at the scene. Concerned citizens detained the offender until the police arrived - the police added.

The police documented the offense and seized the utility knife with which the perpetrator cut the portrait.

Based on this fact, investigators of the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are currently establishing all circumstances.

