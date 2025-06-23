In Khmelnytskyi, a man cut a portrait of a Heavenly Hundred Hero with a knife: a criminal case has been opened

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1516 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:28 PM • 6890 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
12:19 PM • 22982 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 23068 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
07:05 AM • 66797 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 52139 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 89515 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 127333 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97312 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 109199 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)June 23, 04:00 AM • 49387 views
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 35019 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days07:47 AM • 25217 views
Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in France08:50 AM • 5108 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 16991 views
Publications
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1440 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 22928 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 307583 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 363351 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 311441 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 98166 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 223229 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 97818 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 99271 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 104036 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

In Khmelnytskyi, a man cut a portrait of a Heavenly Hundred Hero with a knife: a criminal case has been opened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

A 53-year-old man damaged the portrait of a Heavenly Hundred Hero in Khmelnytskyi. The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of hooliganism.

In Khmelnytskyi, a man cut a portrait of a Heavenly Hundred Hero with a knife: a criminal case has been opened

Yesterday, June 22, in Khmelnytskyi, according to the investigation, a 53-year-old man damaged the portrait of a Heavenly Hundred Hero with a utility knife. Police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of hooliganism. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Oblast police, writes UNN.

Yesterday, June 22, around 2:50 PM in Khmelnytskyi, a 53-year-old man damaged the portrait of a Heavenly Hundred Hero with a utility knife

- the report states.

As law enforcement officers note, a 17-year-old local resident called the "102" line and reported that on Proskurivska Street, a man in a state of intoxication damaged a portrait on the Alley of Glory.

An investigative and operational group promptly arrived at the scene. Concerned citizens detained the offender until the police arrived

- the police added.

The police documented the offense and seized the utility knife with which the perpetrator cut the portrait.

Based on this fact, investigators of the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are currently establishing all circumstances.

Woman from Vinnytsia received a suspicion for theft from the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" "Hryinka"02.04.25, 11:19 • 12605 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Khmelnytsky
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9