In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked a car of volunteers delivering bread with a drone: two killed

On January 22, in the border community of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, two volunteers were killed and one man was wounded as a result of Russian FPV drone attacks. This was reported by Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi MVA, writes UNN.

Today, between 11:30 and 12:00, Russians carried out FPV drone attacks on Kozacha Lopan and Ruska Lozova, killing two and wounding another local resident. - the report says.

According to Zadorenko, at the entrance to Kozacha Lopan, the occupiers targeted a civilian car that two local volunteers were using to deliver bread to residents who still live in the village.

"The car was destroyed, and two men, aged 35 and 63, who were inside, died on the spot from their injuries," the head of the administration said.

Around the same time, the Russians attacked a civilian car moving through Ruska Lozova.

"There were two men in the cabin who, fortunately, managed to get out in time. One of them, a 70-year-old local resident, sought medical help a little later. Fortunately, there is currently no threat to his life," he noted.

