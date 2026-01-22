In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked a car of volunteers delivering bread with a drone: two killed

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:49 AM • 5094 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 15374 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 9552 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 11974 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 15142 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 20372 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 27212 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41640 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 39952 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 67537 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 11998 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 17090 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 31243 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 18383 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 15865 views
Publications
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 15374 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 11345 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 67537 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 59512 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 60492 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Kryvyi Rih
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 22302 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 19553 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 20428 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 60492 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 38965 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Fox News
Social network
Gold

In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked a car of volunteers delivering bread with a drone: two killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

On January 22, in the Kharkiv region, Russian FPV drones attacked a car of volunteers who were delivering bread. Two men were killed, and one more was injured.

In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked a car of volunteers delivering bread with a drone: two killed

On January 22, in the border community of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, two volunteers were killed and one man was wounded as a result of Russian FPV drone attacks. This was reported by Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi MVA, writes UNN.

Today, between 11:30 and 12:00, Russians carried out FPV drone attacks on Kozacha Lopan and Ruska Lozova, killing two and wounding another local resident.

- the report says.

According to Zadorenko, at the entrance to Kozacha Lopan, the occupiers targeted a civilian car that two local volunteers were using to deliver bread to residents who still live in the village.

"The car was destroyed, and two men, aged 35 and 63, who were inside, died on the spot from their injuries," the head of the administration said.

Around the same time, the Russians attacked a civilian car moving through Ruska Lozova.

"There were two men in the cabin who, fortunately, managed to get out in time. One of them, a 70-year-old local resident, sought medical help a little later. Fortunately, there is currently no threat to his life," he noted.

Russians launched a drone attack on Dnipro: a high-rise building was hit22.01.26, 13:31 • 1734 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
charity
Kozacha Lopan