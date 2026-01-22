Russians launched a drone attack on Dnipro: a high-rise building was hit
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the UAV attack on Dnipro, a high-rise building was damaged, and a fire broke out in two apartments. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov confirmed the hit on a residential building.
Russian troops launched a drone attack on Dnipro, damaging a high-rise building, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy struck Dnipro with a UAV. A high-rise building was damaged. A fire broke out in two apartments
Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov also confirmed that the occupiers "hit a residential building."
