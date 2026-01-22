Russians launched a drone attack on Dnipro: a high-rise building was hit

Russian troops launched a drone attack on Dnipro, damaging a high-rise building, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy struck Dnipro with a UAV. A high-rise building was damaged. A fire broke out in two apartments - Hanzha wrote.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov also confirmed that the occupiers "hit a residential building."

