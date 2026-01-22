$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 5 people injured, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

As a result of the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were injured, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in moderate condition. A two-story apartment building was damaged.

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 5 people injured, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 5 people, including a child, were injured, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The aggressor launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary information, 5 people were injured, including a child.

- Hanzha reported.

According to him, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy is in moderate condition. He is under the supervision of doctors, as are the injured 55-year-old man and 58-year-old woman. Two more locals will recover at home, the head of the RMA noted.

"A two-story apartment building was damaged. Information is being clarified," Hanzha noted.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian strike.

