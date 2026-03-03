In Kharkiv, fragments of an enemy drone damaged buildings and cars
Kyiv • UNN
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, drone fragments fell, damaging windows in apartment buildings and several cars. There were no casualties.
Fragments of a drone fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, there is currently no information about casualties as a result of the incident.
We have fragments of an enemy drone falling in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Windows in apartment buildings and several cars were damaged. Fortunately, there are no casualties.
Recall
The day before, a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Kharkiv, injuring a 10-year-old child.
Russian drone attacked dormitory in Kharkiv, there are casualties01.03.26, 08:59 • 6048 views