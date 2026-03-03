In Kharkiv, fragments of an enemy drone damaged buildings and cars

$43.100.11
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the regionMarch 2, 08:08 PM
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass throughMarch 2, 09:04 PM
Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical styleVideo10:30 PM
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the war11:37 PM
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

In Kharkiv, fragments of an enemy drone damaged buildings and cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, drone fragments fell, damaging windows in apartment buildings and several cars. There were no casualties.

In Kharkiv, fragments of an enemy drone damaged buildings and cars

Fragments of a drone fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, there is currently no information about casualties as a result of the incident.

We have fragments of an enemy drone falling in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Windows in apartment buildings and several cars were damaged. Fortunately, there are no casualties.

- Terekhov wrote.

Recall

The day before, a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Kharkiv, injuring a 10-year-old child.

Russian drone attacked dormitory in Kharkiv, there are casualties01.03.26, 08:59

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Ihor Terekhov