In Kharkiv, fragments of an enemy drone damaged buildings and cars

Fragments of a drone fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, there is currently no information about casualties as a result of the incident.

We have fragments of an enemy drone falling in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Windows in apartment buildings and several cars were damaged. Fortunately, there are no casualties. - Terekhov wrote.

Recall

The day before, a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Kharkiv, injuring a 10-year-old child.

