In Kharkiv and Sumy, August 29 was declared a Day of Mourning for those killed as a result of the massive shelling of Kyiv

In Kharkiv and Sumy, August 29 has been declared a Day of Mourning in memory of those killed as a result of a massive strike by Russian invaders on Kyiv, including adults and children. This was reported on their Telegram pages by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov and the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, August 29, a Day of Mourning for those killed in Kyiv has been declared in the Kharkiv region. Bright memory. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased - Syniehubov reported.

In turn, Artem Kobzar also reported that August 29 would be declared a day of mourning in the city for the deceased residents of Kyiv.

In connection with the terrible tragedy that occurred on August 28, 2025, as a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv, in which civilians, including children, died, August 29, 2025, has been declared a Day of Mourning in the Sumy city territorial community - Kobzar wrote.

Addition

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported that the number of victims of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 19 people.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, four districts in the Kyiv region were affected, as well as the regional clinical hospital in the capital, and there is one injured person in the region. August 29 has been declared a Day of Mourning in the region for those killed as a result of the Russian shelling in Kyiv.