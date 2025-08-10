$41.460.00
In Japan, two boxers died a week after professional fights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

In Tokyo, two boxers died from injuries sustained during professional bouts. Another athlete is in a coma after a fight.

In Japan, two boxers died a week after professional fights

A tragedy occurred in Japan during a professional boxing evening held in Tokyo. Two boxers died from injuries sustained in fights, and another is in a coma, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

Shigetoshi Kotari, 28, fought a 12-round super featherweight bout against Yamato Hata, which ended in a draw. After the fight, Kotari lost consciousness in the locker room.

Doctors diagnosed a subdural hematoma, performed urgent brain surgery, but the athlete died six days later. Kotari's opponent, Yamato Hata, was also hospitalized after the fight. He is currently in a coma.

Another tragic case was the lightweight fight between Hiromasa Urakawa and Yoji Saito. 28-year-old Urakawa lost by knockout in the eighth round and was hospitalized with a severe traumatic brain injury.

Despite the surgery, the boxer died on August 9.

Both tragic fights took place as part of a show in Tokyo on August 2 under the auspices of the Japan Boxing Commission. The evening was organized by well-known local promoter Akihiko Honda.

Addition

Rahaman Ali, Muhammad Ali's younger brother, died on August 1 at the age of 82. He was a professional boxer, fought 18 fights, and authored two books about his brother.

George Foreman, known as Big George, died at the age of 76. The boxing legend won Olympic gold in 1968 and became the oldest heavyweight champion at 45, retiring in 1997 and promoting a best-selling grill.

Pavlo Zinchenko

