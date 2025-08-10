In Japan, two boxers died a week after professional fights

A tragedy occurred in Japan during a professional boxing evening held in Tokyo. Two boxers died from injuries sustained in fights, and another is in a coma, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Shigetoshi Kotari, 28, fought a 12-round super featherweight bout against Yamato Hata, which ended in a draw. After the fight, Kotari lost consciousness in the locker room.

Doctors diagnosed a subdural hematoma, performed urgent brain surgery, but the athlete died six days later. Kotari's opponent, Yamato Hata, was also hospitalized after the fight. He is currently in a coma.

Another tragic case was the lightweight fight between Hiromasa Urakawa and Yoji Saito. 28-year-old Urakawa lost by knockout in the eighth round and was hospitalized with a severe traumatic brain injury.

Despite the surgery, the boxer died on August 9.

Both tragic fights took place as part of a show in Tokyo on August 2 under the auspices of the Japan Boxing Commission. The evening was organized by well-known local promoter Akihiko Honda.

