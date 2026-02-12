In Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukrzaliznytsia and State Emergency Service officials traded positions with "reservations"

A corruption scheme involving employment at JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to obtain "reservations" has been exposed in Prykarpattia. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrzaliznytsia and State Emergency Service officials were selling positions for $5,000, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, employees of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia and the deputy head of one of the departments of the State Emergency Service in the region demanded $5,000 for a bulldozer driver position, which provided a deferment from mobilization.

The money was transferred in two stages - part before registration, and the other part - after receiving the reservation.

The State Emergency Service official was caught red-handed while receiving the second part of $2,500.

During searches in offices and at residences, money, documents, and other items that may confirm illegal activities were seized.

The State Emergency Service official was notified of suspicion of complicity and receiving unlawful benefits (Part 5, Article 27, Part 3, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect - detention with the right to bail - the report says.

Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of other individuals.