In Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukrzaliznytsia and State Emergency Service officials traded positions with "reservations"

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 4150 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 10331 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 14097 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 23342 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 69797 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 46869 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 57381 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45078 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 35341 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 30165 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.9m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 38067 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideo08:05 AM • 13446 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 18016 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 27172 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 11455 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 11572 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 64022 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 57039 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 58804 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 67947 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Mykola Tyshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 27300 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 32393 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 34000 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 34327 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 35357 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukrzaliznytsia and State Emergency Service officials traded positions with "reservations"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

According to the investigation, employees of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia and the deputy head of one of the departments of the State Emergency Service in the region demanded $5,000 for a bulldozer driver position, which provided a deferral from mobilization.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukrzaliznytsia and State Emergency Service officials traded positions with "reservations"

A corruption scheme involving employment at JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to obtain "reservations" has been exposed in Prykarpattia. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrzaliznytsia and State Emergency Service officials were selling positions for $5,000, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, employees of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia and the deputy head of one of the departments of the State Emergency Service in the region demanded $5,000 for a bulldozer driver position, which provided a deferment from mobilization.

The money was transferred in two stages - part before registration, and the other part - after receiving the reservation. 

The State Emergency Service official was caught red-handed while receiving the second part of $2,500.

Fictitious staff and "reservation" cost the budget almost a million hryvnias: hospital management on trial in Kharkiv07.10.25, 19:50 • 3615 views

During searches in offices and at residences, money, documents, and other items that may confirm illegal activities were seized.

The State Emergency Service official was notified of suspicion of complicity and receiving unlawful benefits (Part 5, Article 27, Part 3, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect - detention with the right to bail 

- the report says.

Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of other individuals.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Director
Mobilization
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine