Fictitious staff and "reservation" cost the budget almost a million hryvnias: hospital management on trial in Kharkiv

Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Hanoi goes underwater: Typhoon Matmo caused severe floods, meteorologists predict three more storms by the end of the year
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia's Ukraine invasion - Politico
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft account
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Antonio Tajani
Olena Sosedka
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Belarus
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
The New York Times
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Fictitious staff and "reservation" cost the budget almost a million hryvnias: hospital management on trial in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

The director and senior nurse of a Kharkiv hospital have been brought to court for embezzling almost a million hryvnias of budget funds. They are accused of fictitious employment and illegal reservation from mobilization.

Fictitious staff and "reservation" cost the budget almost a million hryvnias: hospital management on trial in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, the director of a hospital and a senior nurse are on trial, accused of embezzling almost a million hryvnias of budget funds through fictitious employment and illegal "reservations" from mobilization. The case is being heard by the Saltivskyi District Court. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Saltivskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv have submitted an indictment to the court against the director and senior nurse on charges of embezzlement of other people's property on a particularly large scale through abuse of official position, committed under martial law and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The head is additionally charged with Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

- the report says.

According to the investigation, in one of Kharkiv's hospitals, the director and senior nurse, from January 2022 to May 2025, included individuals in the staff who did not actually come to work and did not perform any official duties.

The first to be included in the so-called "dead souls" was a subordinate of the accused, who was pregnant. She was offered to stay at home, but her official workplace and salary payments were maintained.

Subsequently, three more close relatives were added to the fake list, who also regularly received monetary allowances.

In addition, the director hired two more "dead souls" — men, which allowed them to obtain reservations for the period of martial law.

The senior nurse compiled the time sheets, and the head signed them without checking.

As a result of the "scheme," fictitious employees were unduly paid approximately 1 million hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a man will be tried for offering draft dodgers passage across the Tysa River for $8,00007.10.25, 17:42 • 1148 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv