Fictitious staff and "reservation" cost the budget almost a million hryvnias: hospital management on trial in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, the director of a hospital and a senior nurse are on trial, accused of embezzling almost a million hryvnias of budget funds through fictitious employment and illegal "reservations" from mobilization. The case is being heard by the Saltivskyi District Court. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Saltivskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv have submitted an indictment to the court against the director and senior nurse on charges of embezzlement of other people's property on a particularly large scale through abuse of official position, committed under martial law and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The head is additionally charged with Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) - the report says.

According to the investigation, in one of Kharkiv's hospitals, the director and senior nurse, from January 2022 to May 2025, included individuals in the staff who did not actually come to work and did not perform any official duties.

The first to be included in the so-called "dead souls" was a subordinate of the accused, who was pregnant. She was offered to stay at home, but her official workplace and salary payments were maintained.

Subsequently, three more close relatives were added to the fake list, who also regularly received monetary allowances.

In addition, the director hired two more "dead souls" — men, which allowed them to obtain reservations for the period of martial law.

The senior nurse compiled the time sheets, and the head signed them without checking.

As a result of the "scheme," fictitious employees were unduly paid approximately 1 million hryvnias.

