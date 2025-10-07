In Kyiv, a man will be tried for offering draft dodgers passage across the Tysa River for $8,000

In Kyiv, a man will be tried for offering to transport draft dodgers across the Tysa River for eight thousand dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to the court against a 42-year-old resident of Kyiv who organized the illegal transportation of men across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

The prosecutor's office reported that the accused sought out conscripts, promising to organize their crossing of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by two different routes:

• officially - this requires obtaining documents, which is a lengthy and expensive process.

• cheap and simple - across the Tysa River, which must be crossed by a floating craft.

The man was supposed to personally pick up potential "clients" in Kyiv and accompany them by train to the Zakarpattia region, and from there help them get to Romania by river. The accused advocated for this method because it was cheaper and easier to organize. In addition, there were already clients, so it would be easier to sail.

The man received money through a taxi service. He was detained immediately after receiving part of the specified amount – five thousand US dollars.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 7 to 9 years - noted the prosecutor's office.

Addition

An indictment has been sent to court against three accomplices accused of preparing to murder the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, Serhiy Dubrov.

In Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a public transport stop. As a result of the strike, a 65-year-old man died, and another local resident was injured.