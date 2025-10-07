$41.340.11
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 2464 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 9568 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 14244 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 16055 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 40976 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44019 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 71770 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59454 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56702 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
In Kyiv, a man will be tried for offering draft dodgers passage across the Tysa River for $8,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

A 42-year-old Kyiv resident organized the illegal transportation of men across the state border of Ukraine. He offered conscripts to cross the border with Romania via the Tysa River for $8,000.

In Kyiv, a man will be tried for offering draft dodgers passage across the Tysa River for $8,000

In Kyiv, a man will be tried for offering to transport draft dodgers across the Tysa River for eight thousand dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to the court against a 42-year-old resident of Kyiv who organized the illegal transportation of men across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report says.

The prosecutor's office reported that the accused sought out conscripts, promising to organize their crossing of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by two different routes:

• officially - this requires obtaining documents, which is a lengthy and expensive process.

• cheap and simple - across the Tysa River, which must be crossed by a floating craft.

The man was supposed to personally pick up potential "clients" in Kyiv and accompany them by train to the Zakarpattia region, and from there help them get to Romania by river. The accused advocated for this method because it was cheaper and easier to organize. In addition, there were already clients, so it would be easier to sail.

The man received money through a taxi service. He was detained immediately after receiving part of the specified amount – five thousand US dollars.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 7 to 9 years

- noted the prosecutor's office.

Addition

An indictment has been sent to court against three accomplices accused of preparing to murder the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, Serhiy Dubrov.

In Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a public transport stop. As a result of the strike, a 65-year-old man died, and another local resident was injured. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Romania
Ukraine
Kherson
Kyiv