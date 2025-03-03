In Israel, a knife attacker kills a man and wounds four others
Kyiv • UNN
At a bus station in Haifa, a knife attacker killed a 70-year-old man and wounded four people, including a 15-year-old boy. The attacker was killed at the scene.
Details
Three of the wounded are in serious condition, another is in average condition, and there is a 15-year-old boy among the wounded, the Times of Israel reportsl citing doctors.
The attacker, who carried out the attack in Israel's largest transportation hub, was eliminated.
The acting Minister of National Security said: “We have difficult days ahead of us.
Recall
On the outskirts of Tel Aviv, in the city of Bat Yam , there were explosions. Three buses exploded, and explosive devices were found in two other buses, but they did not detonate.
On February 27, near the Israeli city of Pardes Khan, a Palestinian drove into people waiting for a bus. The incident injured 13 people, including a 17-year-old girl.