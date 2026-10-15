The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the small left-wing BSW party joined forces on Wednesday, October 14, to pass a resolution in the parliament of the German state of Saxony-Anhalt calling for Berlin to end its military support for Ukraine. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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Germany, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, remains one of the key suppliers of military aid to Ukraine in Europe. The federal government has repeatedly confirmed its intention to continue supporting Kyiv. At the same time, the AfD and BSW oppose military aid, arguing that ending it would allow more funds to be directed toward the country’s domestic needs.

The vote in Saxony-Anhalt will not have a direct impact on Germany’s foreign policy, as state parliaments do not determine the extent of military support for Ukraine. However, the political significance of this decision goes beyond the issue of aid to Kyiv itself: it could become a prerequisite for forming new parliamentary majorities in the region.

According to the publication, last month the Alternative for Germany party won the election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, but it fell short of the votes needed for an absolute majority in the state parliament. Siegmund said that by the end of the year he plans to seek approval as the region’s prime minister. At the same time, other parties have ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD. They adhere to the so-called "firewall" policy, which entails the political isolation of this party.

It will be recalled

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil stated his unwavering support for Ukraine and expectations of political reforms. The EU is seeking additional funding.