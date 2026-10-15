In Germany, AfD and BSW called for an end to military aid to Ukraine

$44.980.1050.350.09
ukenru
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 144 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
08:26 AM • 1506 views
Verkhovna Rada approved VAT on parcels worth up to €150
08:00 AM • 5628 views
Six Su-34Ms destroyed by Neptune strike at Russian airfield - Navy
07:09 AM • 10722 views
Russia continues to strike gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
05:30 AM • 17054 views
"We’re done": Zelenskyy said block on strikes against Russian oil refineries is out - FT
04:41 AM • 35567 views
The White House denies involvement in restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine – Axios
04:19 AM • 46549 views
A night under Russian strikes: which regions of Ukraine did the enemy attack and what is known about the consequences
03:38 AM • 27915 views
In Germany, the parliament of one of the federal states is demanding an end to aid for Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against Russia
02:56 AM • 27033 views
Trump accused Biden of Russia's war against Ukraine and explained why he does not call Putin a "dictator"Video
October 15, 02:17 AM • 24241 views
Drone attacks in NATO waters threaten Ukrainian exports: Black Sea countries appeal to the Alliance for help
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.5m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
McCartney criticized the choice of actor to play him in the new film about The Beatles; the reason for his dissatisfaction is strangePhotoOctober 14, 11:06 PM • 36137 views
Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doublesOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 31217 views
Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearancePhotoOctober 15, 01:07 AM • 28931 views
The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guestsPhotoOctober 15, 02:06 AM • 23583 views
After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlight03:06 AM • 21344 views
Publications
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 140 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?October 14, 06:15 PM • 59726 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 75564 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 89990 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 103831 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Kaya Kallas
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlight03:06 AM • 21429 views
The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guestsPhotoOctober 15, 02:06 AM • 23662 views
Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearancePhotoOctober 15, 01:07 AM • 29007 views
Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doublesOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 31286 views
McCartney criticized the choice of actor to play him in the new film about The Beatles; the reason for his dissatisfaction is strangePhotoOctober 14, 11:06 PM • 36202 views
Actual
Starlink
Film
Financial Times
Nord Stream
Su-34

In Germany, AfD and BSW called for an end to military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

The AfD and BSW parties jointly adopted a resolution against military aid to Ukraine in Saxony-Anhalt. The document has no practical consequences.

In Germany, AfD and BSW called for an end to military aid to Ukraine

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the small left-wing BSW party joined forces on Wednesday, October 14, to pass a resolution in the parliament of the German state of Saxony-Anhalt calling for Berlin to end its military support for Ukraine. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Germany, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, remains one of the key suppliers of military aid to Ukraine in Europe. The federal government has repeatedly confirmed its intention to continue supporting Kyiv. At the same time, the AfD and BSW oppose military aid, arguing that ending it would allow more funds to be directed toward the country’s domestic needs.

The vote in Saxony-Anhalt will not have a direct impact on Germany’s foreign policy, as state parliaments do not determine the extent of military support for Ukraine. However, the political significance of this decision goes beyond the issue of aid to Kyiv itself: it could become a prerequisite for forming new parliamentary majorities in the region.

According to the publication, last month the Alternative for Germany party won the election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, but it fell short of the votes needed for an absolute majority in the state parliament. Siegmund said that by the end of the year he plans to seek approval as the region’s prime minister. At the same time, other parties have ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD. They adhere to the so-called "firewall" policy, which entails the political isolation of this party.

It will be recalled

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil stated his unwavering support for Ukraine and expectations of political reforms. The EU is seeking additional funding.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Alternative for Germany
Nord Stream
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine