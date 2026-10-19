In Germany, an amulet bearing a prayer to Jesus was found that could change perceptions of early Christianity

$44.860.0250.500.19
ukenru
03:28 PM • 1156 views
Where rain will fall in Ukraine and where fog will prevail — meteorologists give the forecast for October 20
03:09 PM • 3648 views
"We’re taking out double sheets" — Astafieva ironically responded to the hate over the Radio Dictation and supplemented the post with striking photosPhoto
02:30 PM • 6530 views
The US Department of War is delaying "lifesaving supplies" for Ukraine — Zelenskyy
01:58 PM • 5922 views
The EU will not lift any sanctions against the Russian Federation until Russia ends the war - European Commission
01:25 PM • 10339 views
28 substations and energy facilities hit after a new wave of Russian attacks — Zelenskyy
12:59 PM • 11603 views
In Donetsk region, a long curfew will be introduced on November 1 — how long will it last and will there be exceptions
12:22 PM • 12717 views
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine calls on the president to veto the law on workplace safety due to the narrowing of workers’ rights
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 22084 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
10:57 AM • 15413 views
Rubio commented on a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi and mentioned Ukraine
10:21 AM • 16931 views
The number of wounded in Irpin has risen to 17, including eight children Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
4.3m/s
79%
757mm
Popular news
US threatened Europe with consequences over restrictions on Starlink - FTOctober 19, 06:10 AM • 21206 views
Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their sonOctober 19, 07:33 AM • 23060 views
Elina Svitolina announced her divorce from her husbandOctober 19, 08:08 AM • 15021 views
The expedition in the Pacific Ocean failed to find Amelia Earhart's plane — the search will continueVideoOctober 19, 08:59 AM • 19976 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?10:00 AM • 23613 views
Publications
Exchange card, registration, a contract with a doctor: what maternity hospitals can actually require from a pregnant woman12:11 PM • 12630 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 22085 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?10:00 AM • 23737 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 64775 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 61356 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Germany, an amulet bearing a prayer to Jesus was found that could change perceptions of early Christianity03:19 PM • 852 views
"We’re taking out double sheets" — Astafieva ironically responded to the hate over the Radio Dictation and supplemented the post with striking photosPhoto03:09 PM • 3648 views
Musk promises to give a stake in his SpaceX company "to every child in America" — what the promise is worth12:50 PM • 6730 views
Dubai Police has added a Lamborghini to its fleet12:03 PM • 9026 views
The expedition in the Pacific Ocean failed to find Amelia Earhart's plane — the search will continueVideoOctober 19, 08:59 AM • 20097 views
Actual
Starlink
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
BFM TV

In Germany, an amulet bearing a prayer to Jesus was found that could change perceptions of early Christianity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

In Frankfurt, a 3rd-century silver amulet bearing a prayer to Jesus was deciphered. The find demonstrates the permeability of the boundaries of early Christianity.

In Germany, an amulet bearing a prayer to Jesus was found that could change perceptions of early Christianity

Archaeologists have discovered an almost 1,800-year-old silver amulet bearing a prayer to Jesus during excavations of an ancient Roman cemetery in Frankfurt, Germany. The inscription on the artifact may help provide a better understanding of the spread of Christianity and the religious beliefs of people in the 3rd century AD. Popular Mechanics reports, writes UNN.

Details

In 2018, archaeologists discovered a man’s skeleton and a silver amulet at the site of an ancient Roman cemetery in Frankfurt’s Praunheim district. Inside a small capsule around the man’s neck was a rolled-up silver sheet bearing a prayer asking “Jesus Christ, Son of God” for protection from attacks and illnesses.

In 2024, researchers used computed tomography to read the fragile silver scroll without unrolling it.

The Frankfurt Archaeological Museum dates the burial to AD 230–260. The age was determined based on a clay jug and a censer buried alongside the man.

What is known about the inscription

The text consists of 18 lines. It mentions Jesus, repeats the words “holy, holy, holy,” and also uses motifs from the Apostle Paul’s Epistle to the Philippians 2:10–11, which says that every knee will bow before Jesus.

Unlike many other ancient protective texts, the inscription contains no clearly defined appeals to pagan gods alongside the Christian words.

How the discovery may change perceptions of early Christianity

Santiago Guijarro, a researcher of early Christianity at the Pontifical University of Salamanca, believes that the amulet raises questions about how closely its owner was connected to the Christian community.

According to him, the man may have entrusted his protection to Jesus while simultaneously taking part in sacrifices to the Roman gods.

Around AD 250, Emperor Decius introduced a requirement for the empire’s inhabitants to offer sacrifices to the Roman gods. The researcher notes that a person who was only loosely connected to the Christian community might not have regarded compliance with this order as a betrayal of their beliefs.

Documents preserved in papyri discovered in Egypt confirm that some Christians offered sacrifices despite their beliefs. Others obtained the relevant documents without performing the ritual.

Guijarro emphasizes that the presence of a Christian inscription confirms the spread of Christian texts in a particular place, but does not prove that the object’s owner considered himself a Christian.

In the 3rd century, the boundaries of what we call Christianity were far more permeable than later church literature suggests

- the researcher notes.

In 2025, Guijarro published a study of the amulet in the journal Isidorianum. He noted that no earlier object or manuscript has preserved these verses from the Apostle Paul’s Epistle to the Philippians in Latin.

According to the researcher, the discovery is distinctive because the text was found not in a scriptorium or library, but inside a capsule worn around the neck of a man buried on the border of the Roman Empire.

Some details of the inscription remain unclear. In particular, the opening words are interpreted as a reference to Saint Titus, one of the Apostle Paul’s companions. Guijarro calls this interpretation puzzling, since known traditions of venerating Titus as a saint emerged much later.

The researcher believes that further archaeological discoveries of similar objects may help clarify how Christian prayers spread and who used such amulets.

Reconstructing this diversity does not weaken our understanding of early Christianity. It makes it more honest

- Guijarro concluded.

Archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the coast of Turkey that is up to 4,700 years old14.10.26, 16:31 • 23373 views

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Frankfurt
Germany
Egypt