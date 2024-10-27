In Georgia, the ruling party has won a majority in parliament: the country is preparing for presidential elections
Kyiv • UNN
The Georgian Dream party has won a majority in the Georgian parliament and is preparing to elect a new president through the electoral college. The current president, Salome Zurabishvili, will not be able to be removed through impeachment due to lack of votes.
“Georgian Dream is gaining a majority in parliament and preparing for the election of a new president. This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, the Georgian Dream political party has won a majority of seats in the newly elected parliament of Georgia, which gives it the opportunity to elect a new president of the country. The presidential election will be held within 45 days after the first meeting of the new parliament.
This time, the president will not be elected directly by citizens, but by members of the electoral college, which will include members of parliament, representatives of the highest authorities of the Abkhaz and Ajarian autonomous republics, and members of local councils.
It is worth noting that the Georgian Dream will not be able to remove the incumbent President Salome Zurabishvili through the impeachment procedure, as it needs to receive 100 votes in the parliament. This limitation poses a challenge to the party in their future plans for political change in the country.
“Georgian Dream leads in Georgian elections with over 50% of the vote26.10.24, 21:27 • 28753 views