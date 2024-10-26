“Georgian Dream leads in Georgian elections with over 50% of the vote
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Georgian Central Election Commission, after counting 70.91% of the ballots, the ruling Georgian Dream party gains 52.99% of the vote. The Coalition for Change is in second place with 11.2%, and Unity is in third place with 9.83%.
Previously, the ruling Georgian Dream party won the majority of votes in the elections in Georgia. This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus, UNN reports.
Details
According to CEC chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili, the Georgian Dream party gains 52.99% of the vote after counting data from 2,206 polling stations, which corresponds to 70.91% of the total.
The situation with other parties is as follows:
"Coalition for Change - Gvaramia, Melia, Ghirchi, Droa" - 11.2%;
Unity (National Movement, Agmashenebeli's Strategy, European Georgia) - 9.83%;
"Strong Georgia (Lelo, For the People, Freedom Square, Citizens) - 9.02%;
Gakharia - For Georgia - 8.22%;
"Hirchi (Iago Hvichia) - 3.22%;
"Alliance of Patriots / Alt-Info - 2.53%;
The Labor Party - 0.75%.
