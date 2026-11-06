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In Estonia, a Ukrainian man was convicted of transporting four illegal migrants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The 37-year-old Ukrainian man was sentenced to 1 year and 10 months in prison, of which he will serve two months immediately. He will then be deported.

In Estonia, a Ukrainian man was convicted of transporting four illegal migrants

The county court of the Estonian city of Pärnu, in expedited proceedings, found a 37-year-old Ukrainian citizen guilty of illegally transporting migrants to Estonia and sentenced him to imprisonment. He is to be deported from Estonia afterward, and he will be banned from entering the country for five years. This is reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR, UNN reports.

Details

According to Estonian media, 37-year-old Oleksandr Suvorov was transporting four foreigners in his car who had been illegally brought into the country. They included one Algerian citizen and three Somali citizens.

As part of the expedited proceedings, the Ukrainian citizen was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison, two months of which must be served immediately. He will not have to serve the remainder of the sentence if he does not commit a new intentional crime during the two-and-a-half-year probation period

- the statement said.

Under Estonian law, illegally transporting a foreign national across the border is punishable by up to three years in prison. If illegal immigrants find themselves in a situation that threatens their life or health, the court may impose a prison sentence of up to seven years.

To remind

Earlier, UNN reported that Estonia plans to build around 150 defense bunkers near the border with Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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