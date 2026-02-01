$42.850.00
In Donetsk region, border guards evacuated a wounded soldier using a ground robot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a border guard operating an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) evacuated a wounded UAV pilot from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. The soldier sustained leg injuries and was transported using a ground robotic complex.

In Donetsk region, border guards evacuated a wounded soldier using a ground robot

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, border guards evacuated a wounded UAV pilot using a ground-based robotic complex. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Recently, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a border guard-operator of the NRK unit "Phoenix" of the "Revenge" brigade evacuated a wounded UAV pilot from the 36th separate marine infantry brigade. The soldier sustained leg injuries and could not move independently, and it was impossible for vehicles to access the position. The evacuation was carried out using a ground robot.

- the post states.

Recall

In Ukraine, unverified Starlink terminals will soon cease to operate. Instructions for quick and easy registration will be published for Ukrainian users.

Alla Kiosak

