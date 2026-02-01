In Donetsk region, border guards evacuated a wounded soldier using a ground robot

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, border guards evacuated a wounded UAV pilot using a ground-based robotic complex. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Recently, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a border guard-operator of the NRK unit "Phoenix" of the "Revenge" brigade evacuated a wounded UAV pilot from the 36th separate marine infantry brigade. The soldier sustained leg injuries and could not move independently, and it was impossible for vehicles to access the position. The evacuation was carried out using a ground robot. - the post states.

