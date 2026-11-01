In Dnipropetrovsk region, power has been restored to most consumers after Russian attacks — Regional Military Administration

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
02:37 AM • 19631 views
"No problem": Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit
November 1, 12:53 AM • 22010 views
The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — LubinetsVideo
October 31, 11:52 PM • 17093 views
"They are receiving support from an army of Russian bots": Tusk says Russia is interfering in the conflict in Poland
October 31, 11:23 PM • 16349 views
An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk
October 31, 09:28 PM • 19853 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a parking lot caught fire in the Desnianskyi districtPhoto
October 31, 08:00 PM • 19881 views
Rubio allowed for the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, but the decision rests with Trump
October 31, 05:58 PM • 17566 views
A motion of no confidence in Tusk's government was initiated in Poland amid protests
Exclusive
October 31, 01:41 PM • 37383 views
Humanitarian mission from Oleshky — city residents are now on Ukrainian territory (report)PhotoVideo
October 31, 01:00 PM • 38805 views
Evacuees from occupied Oleshky crossed the Ukrainian border — Zelenskyy showed a videoVideo
October 31, 11:30 AM • 30499 views
Fire Point will not produce new cruise missiles because the “Flamingo” is sufficient: Stielerman explained Terekh’s statement on the marathon broadcastVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
Russians have killed approximately 120 members of the clergy in Ukraine, Zelenskyy saysOctober 31, 09:57 PM • 7500 views
Putin’s return to the G20 summit would “normalize” Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine — KallasOctober 31, 10:26 PM • 9160 views
The FBI confirmed that hackers from North Korea hacked Binance for $6.3 billionOctober 31, 10:55 PM • 6728 views
In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, young people will be taught to operate drones01:56 AM • 5202 views
The U.S. could launch a powerful strike against Iran if Republicans lose — Axios03:28 AM • 4114 views
Publications
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 32478 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 33986 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 54599 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 63590 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 65884 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Melania Trump
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After the nighttime attacks, Russia's Kstovo, with its oil refinery, came to resemble the fantastical Mordor from "The Lord of the Rings"Photo06:54 AM • 698 views
Coachella 2027: all three headliners announcedOctober 31, 02:02 PM • 16910 views
“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a planeVideoOctober 31, 01:56 PM • 15872 views
Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymoreOctober 31, 12:36 PM • 19426 views
Scenes of the tragedy in Seoul will be cut from the new Call of Duty following criticismOctober 31, 10:28 AM • 19609 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
FAB-250
The New York Times
Technology

In Dnipropetrovsk region, power has been restored to most consumers after Russian attacks — Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Energy workers have restored electricity supply to almost all consumers in three districts of the region. Nearly 100,000 consumers remain without power.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, power has been restored to most consumers after Russian attacks — Regional Military Administration

Energy workers restored power to almost all consumers in the Dnipro, Kamianske and Pavlohrad districts who had been left without electricity due to recent Russian attacks. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Water supply has been fully restored in Dnipro, and several thousand more subscribers are also expected to be reconnected. At the same time, nearly 100,000 consumers remain without power in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad and Samariv districts due to the overnight attacks.

Restoration work is ongoing. More than 70 emergency crews are working to restore power to people as quickly as possible

 - Hanzha wrote in his post.

Previously

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were introduced in the capital due to ongoing attacks on Kyiv’s energy system.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Dnipro (city)
Ukraine
Kyiv