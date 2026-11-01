In Dnipropetrovsk region, power has been restored to most consumers after Russian attacks — Regional Military Administration

Energy workers restored power to almost all consumers in the Dnipro, Kamianske and Pavlohrad districts who had been left without electricity due to recent Russian attacks. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Water supply has been fully restored in Dnipro, and several thousand more subscribers are also expected to be reconnected. At the same time, nearly 100,000 consumers remain without power in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad and Samariv districts due to the overnight attacks.

Restoration work is ongoing. More than 70 emergency crews are working to restore power to people as quickly as possible - Hanzha wrote in his post.

Previously

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were introduced in the capital due to ongoing attacks on Kyiv’s energy system.