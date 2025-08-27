$41.430.15
In Dnipropetrovsk region, an FSB agent who "leaked" military train routes to the occupiers received 15 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The SBU detained an FSB agent in December 2024 in Dnipropetrovsk region, who was spying on Ukrainian Armed Forces echelons. The perpetrator installed hidden video cameras near Ukrzaliznytsia stations.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an FSB agent who "leaked" military train routes to the occupiers received 15 years

Based on the evidence gathered by the Security Service of Ukraine, an FSB agent, who was detained by law enforcement officers in December 2024 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the SSU, according to UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, he spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces echelons in the frontline region.

To do this, the perpetrator installed hidden video cameras with remote access for the FSB near local Ukrzaliznytsia stations.

To disguise the video devices, the agent set them up on trees and regularly changed power banks for uninterrupted online broadcasting. In this way, the enemy tracked the number, directions of movement, and cargo of the rolling stock of the Defense Forces. Also, with the help of intelligence data, the Rashists hoped to track transit stops of military echelons to launch missile strikes against them.

- reported the SSU.

According to the investigation, the FSB tasks were carried out by a 24-year-old local unemployed man, whom the occupiers recruited through Telegram channels looking for "quick earnings."

During searches, the agent's smartphone with evidence of his contacts with the Russian special service was seized. The SSU also dismantled the "video traps" installed by the suspect.

- the post says.

Based on the evidence collected by SSU investigators, the court found the perpetrator guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The SSU detained two Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks in the Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions. One of them tried to blow up a military vehicle, the other – a railway track for a Ukrainian Armed Forces echelon.

