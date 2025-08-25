FSB agent prepared missile strike on military enlistment offices in Chernihiv

$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injured
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: details
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attack
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedy
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 16746 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 21970 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 55540 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 88704 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
J. D. Vance
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Cruise missile
United States dollar
Ammunition

FSB agent prepared missile strike on military enlistment offices in Chernihiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The SBU detained a 39-year-old resident of Chernihiv who, on the orders of the FSB, was collecting data for a missile strike on military enlistment offices. She rented an apartment and installed a hidden camera to record the gathering of conscripts.

In Chernihiv, SBU military counterintelligence officers detained a 39-year-old local resident who was working for Russian special services. On the instructions of her FSB handlers, she collected data to prepare new air attacks on the northern region of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

During the detention, the woman tried to destroy evidence: she hastily deleted correspondence with her handler and tried to smash her smartphone. However, the special services managed to record all her actions and document her criminal activity.

As it turned out, the agent came to the attention of the occupiers through Telegram channels, where "easy money" was promised. After recruitment, she was sent to the Kyiv region, where she tried to find and transmit information about military airfields to the Russians. The handlers gave her a so-called "route sheet" with approximate addresses of possible basing of military equipment, but it did not contain actual coordinates. 

After the suspect failed to find defensive objects at the handler's coordinates, she returned to Chernihiv to adjust the Rashists' air attacks on local military enlistment offices.

the SBU material states

For this, she rented an apartment in a high-rise building near the territorial recruitment center. On the windowsill of her home, the agent installed a hidden camera with remote access, which was supposed to record the times of the largest concentration of conscripts. The FSB planned to use the collected data for a missile strike to simultaneously hit military and civilians.

SBU officers timely exposed the criminal plan, documented all the agent's actions, and detained her directly in the conspiratorial apartment. She was notified of suspicion of high treason under martial law. The traitor is in custody without the right to bail and may receive life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Telegram
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Chernihiv