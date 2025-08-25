FSB agent prepared missile strike on military enlistment offices in Chernihiv

In Chernihiv, SBU military counterintelligence officers detained a 39-year-old local resident who was working for Russian special services. On the instructions of her FSB handlers, she collected data to prepare new air attacks on the northern region of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

During the detention, the woman tried to destroy evidence: she hastily deleted correspondence with her handler and tried to smash her smartphone. However, the special services managed to record all her actions and document her criminal activity.

As it turned out, the agent came to the attention of the occupiers through Telegram channels, where "easy money" was promised. After recruitment, she was sent to the Kyiv region, where she tried to find and transmit information about military airfields to the Russians. The handlers gave her a so-called "route sheet" with approximate addresses of possible basing of military equipment, but it did not contain actual coordinates.

After the suspect failed to find defensive objects at the handler's coordinates, she returned to Chernihiv to adjust the Rashists' air attacks on local military enlistment offices. the SBU material states

For this, she rented an apartment in a high-rise building near the territorial recruitment center. On the windowsill of her home, the agent installed a hidden camera with remote access, which was supposed to record the times of the largest concentration of conscripts. The FSB planned to use the collected data for a missile strike to simultaneously hit military and civilians.

SBU officers timely exposed the criminal plan, documented all the agent's actions, and detained her directly in the conspiratorial apartment. She was notified of suspicion of high treason under martial law. The traitor is in custody without the right to bail and may receive life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

