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In Dnipro, the number of people wounded in the enemy attack has risen to three

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

As a result of the attack on Dnipro, three men were wounded, and all are in the hospital. A 33-year-old victim died from severe injuries.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded in the enemy attack has risen to three

As a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro, the number of injured has risen to three. All the victims are men. This was reported by UNN, citing Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to three

- the statement said.

It is noted that all three men are currently in hospital. Doctors are conducting the necessary examinations and providing medical assistance.

It is also reported that a 33-year-old man died in hospital after sustaining extremely serious injuries in the enemy attack on 5 September at a service station in Dnipro District.

Doctors fought for his life until the very end. Unfortunately, his injuries proved too severe

- the regional military administration added.

We remind you

On 6 September, Russian forces struck Dnipro with a drone. Warehouses belonging to a logistics company caught fire; it was previously reported that two people were injured.

Olga Rozgon

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