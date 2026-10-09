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In Denmark, IKEA stores could become shelters amid Europe’s increasing preparedness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

IKEA stores in Denmark could become shelters or temporary hospitals during crises. Europe is involving businesses in civil preparedness.

In Denmark, IKEA stores could become shelters amid Europe’s increasing preparedness
Illustrative photo

Europe is strengthening its readiness for emergencies amid acts of sabotage by russia. As Reuters reports, IKEA stores in Denmark could become shelters, while in Estonia a law requires 300 companies to support the provision of critical services during a crisis, reports UNN.

Details

In the event of a power outage, flooding, or an attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Denmark, IKEA could turn its stores into temporary accommodation centers or even temporary hospitals. Restaurants could provide food, generators could keep the buildings operating, and additional beds could be assembled from kits taken from warehouse shelves.

The media outlet emphasizes that this idea reflects broader changes in Europe’s approach to security issues: governments are increasingly focusing not only on the armed forces and emergency services, but also on businesses capable of helping maintain the functioning of society during a crisis.

These efforts have gained relevance amid a wave of alleged acts of sabotage, cyberattacks, and other incidents that European officials link to russia’s hybrid war. Danish intelligence warned that russia is likely to intensify such activity against NATO countries and other Western states in the coming months — an accusation moscow denies.

The European Union encourages member states to cooperate more closely with businesses במסגרת the Union Preparedness Strategy, launched in March 2025.

Additionally

IKEA is part of the Danish Corporate Crisis Preparedness Coalition — a network that keeps track of resources that private companies can provide in emergencies: from beds and food supplies to trucks and specialized personnel.

"IKEA is a very good example, because intuitively no one would include this company on a list of crisis resources... An IKEA store has space, goods, food outlets, and generators," noted Maja Brolos, head of the network.

This concept is not purely theoretical. During the devastating floods in Valencia, Spain, in October 2024, IKEA turned one of its stores into a shelter for more than 600 people.

Representatives of the retailer said that the company does not have a global emergency preparedness program, and that such measures are organized separately in each country.

Other Danish retailers are also preparing for emergencies. Salling Group, Denmark’s largest supermarket operator, is opening the first of 51 stores designed to operate for 48 hours without electricity or internet access.

Germany checks hospitals’ readiness to treat the wounded amid warnings of a possible attack by the russian federation - media16.09.26, 16:50 • 5541 view

This trend is also spreading beyond Denmark. In Estonia, a law requires 300 companies to support the provision of critical services during a crisis, while Finland has a network of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and companies responsible for security of supply. In Poland, some companies are legally required to provide the armed forces with their vehicles, equipment, and property in the event of a crisis.

The Danish network includes more than 200 companies employing more than 300,000 people — from retail businesses and construction groups to telecommunications operators.

"In the event of a crisis, the authorities will have a single point of contact to turn to, and we will identify companies capable of helping," Brolos said.

According to her, a state compensation system is currently being developed, with the amount of reimbursement to be determined individually in each case.

This voluntary network has already participated in emergency preparedness exercises together with government agencies, but it has not yet faced a real large-scale crisis.

However, there has already been an incident demonstrating how an IKEA store in Denmark can serve as a shelter.

In December 2021, because of a snowstorm, six customers and around two dozen employees were forced to spend the night in an IKEA store in Aalborg and sleep on beds displayed in the sales area.

The very next morning, the staff changed the bed linen, and the store resumed operations for visitors.

Antonina Tumanova

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