In Chernihiv Oblast, three people went missing after a night fire at a social adaptation center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Three people went missing after a night fire at a social adaptation center in Chernihiv Oblast. The fire completely destroyed the roof and damaged the walls of the building.

In the Chernihiv district, three people went missing as a result of a night fire in the building of a social adaptation center, and three more were in the premises at the time of the fire. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Chernihiv region, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of February 1, law enforcement officers received a report of a fire in the village of Mykhailo-Kotsiubynske settlement community of Chernihiv district. The fire completely destroyed the roof of the social adaptation center building and damaged the walls.

According to preliminary data, six people lived in the center. The police are currently establishing the whereabouts of three of them.

An investigative and operational group of the Chernihiv District Police Department and rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A number of expert examinations have been appointed to establish the causes of the fire.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers are also identifying the circle of officials responsible for compliance with fire safety requirements at the institution. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

The National Police of Ukraine reported suspicion to 110 suspects within the sixth stage of the special operation "Guardian". They used falsified medical certificates and documents to evade mobilization.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Mobilization
Martial law
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine