In Bukovyna, a State Land Cadastre official appropriated land worth 10 million hryvnias

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office exposed an official of the Lviv Regional Branch of the State Enterprise "Center of the State Land Cadastre" for involvement in organizing the illegal alienation of 5 land plots from communal ownership in the Chernivtsi region and an attempt to privatize 2 more plots within the city of Chernivtsi. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The deputy head of the Lviv branch of the State Land Cadastre Center, abusing his official position, developed land management technical documentation based on knowingly forged documents, both personally and by involving third parties in the criminal scheme. This led to the illegal alienation of land plots from the ownership of territorial communities, with a total value of over UAH 10 million.

The official has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 364, Parts 4, 5 of Article 190, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect and removing him from office is being decided.

All land plots have been seized.

Illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River: the case of special enterprise employees was sent to court