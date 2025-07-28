Illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River: the case of special enterprise employees was sent to court

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 4932 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 13791 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 18709 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 25717 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 23092 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 23792 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 27088 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 86014 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 100063 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 71643 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
91%
744mm
Popular news
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jetsJuly 28, 03:03 AM • 60586 views
Russia launched direct flights to North Korea: details of cooperationJuly 28, 04:45 AM • 13476 views
Trump was ready to give Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to Putin in exchange for peace - Austrian Foreign MinisterJuly 28, 05:03 AM • 8640 views
Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: details07:04 AM • 16220 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage08:22 AM • 19772 views
Publications
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 372 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 238586 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 170021 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 213432 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 182994 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Igor Kolomoisky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 1720 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 85979 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 40874 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 42779 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 39655 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
KAB-250

Illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River: the case of special enterprise employees was sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

The case of three employees of an enterprise who illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River in the Kyiv region has been sent to court. Their actions caused environmental damage amounting to over UAH 6 million.

Illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River: the case of special enterprise employees was sent to court

The case of three employees of a specialized enterprise who illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River in Kyiv region has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

... an indictment against three employees of the enterprise has been sent to court on the fact of illegal extraction of local minerals on a large scale (Part 4, Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the report says.

Details

The enterprise, which is engaged in sand extraction and owns specialized equipment, providing services to another enterprise, extracted sand from the Desna River in Kyiv region within the Oseshchynske and Desnyanske-Verkhnye deposits during 2023.

It was established that in August 2023, the accused illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River outside the Desnyanske-Verkhnye deposit, loaded it onto barges based on the compiled acts, and transported it to a storage location in Kyiv.

These actions caused environmental damage amounting to over UAH 6 million.

During the pre-trial investigation, representatives of the victim, within the framework of the criminal proceedings, filed a civil lawsuit for the recovery of the environmental damage caused. To secure the civil lawsuit, prosecutors seized the property of the accused and the enterprise that performed the work.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings was carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine with the operational support of the Main Department for Counteracting Systemic Threats to State Governance of the Department of Protection of National Statehood of the SBU.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9