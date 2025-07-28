Illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River: the case of special enterprise employees was sent to court

The case of three employees of a specialized enterprise who illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River in Kyiv region has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

... an indictment against three employees of the enterprise has been sent to court on the fact of illegal extraction of local minerals on a large scale (Part 4, Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

Details

The enterprise, which is engaged in sand extraction and owns specialized equipment, providing services to another enterprise, extracted sand from the Desna River in Kyiv region within the Oseshchynske and Desnyanske-Verkhnye deposits during 2023.

It was established that in August 2023, the accused illegally extracted 8,000 tons of sand from the Desna River outside the Desnyanske-Verkhnye deposit, loaded it onto barges based on the compiled acts, and transported it to a storage location in Kyiv.

These actions caused environmental damage amounting to over UAH 6 million.

During the pre-trial investigation, representatives of the victim, within the framework of the criminal proceedings, filed a civil lawsuit for the recovery of the environmental damage caused. To secure the civil lawsuit, prosecutors seized the property of the accused and the enterprise that performed the work.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings was carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine with the operational support of the Main Department for Counteracting Systemic Threats to State Governance of the Department of Protection of National Statehood of the SBU.