In Bucha, a two-story sanatorium building caught fire due to a night attack by the Russian Federation, there is a victim - State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 2, a Russian drone caused a fire in a two-story building of a former sanatorium in Bucha. The fire was extinguished over an area of 600 m², and an injured man born in 1977 was found.
On the night of October 2, a fire broke out in a two-story building of a former sanatorium in Bucha as a result of a Russian drone attack. There is one injured person. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.
Details
"At night in the city of Bucha, as a result of a UAV attack, a fire broke out in a two-story building of a non-functioning sanatorium," the SES reported.
It is noted that the fire was extinguished at 02:13 over an area of 600 m².
A 1977-born injured man was found
Recall
Late in the evening on October 1, a Russian attack on the Kyiv region resulted in the injury of a 50-year-old man. In the Bucha district, he sustained a shrapnel wound to his right lower leg and was hospitalized.
The US can inflict a "painful blow" on Putin: Trump is actively working to end the war - Stubb01.10.25, 05:49 • 4752 views