In Brovary, a man on a preventive measure attacked police officers with threats and damaged their car: he was sent to a temporary detention facility

In Brovary, Kyiv region, a man damaged a police service car and threatened law enforcement officers during an inspection; he was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility, the National Police in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred during an inspection of the suspect's compliance with the terms of his preventive measure, the police said.

"During the performance of their official duties, law enforcement officers arrived at the home of the 52-year-old suspect, where he suddenly began to behave aggressively and deliberately damaged the service car, including the left side of the body and the side mirror, and also made threats against police officers," the police said.

Law enforcement officers, as noted, detained the suspect, who had previously been convicted of a similar crime, and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

He was notified of the suspicion (Part 1 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

For the crime committed, the man faces up to three years in prison.

