In Kharkiv, a man with a knife attacked TCR employees and a police officer: he was arrested

In Kharkiv, a man attacked a police officer and three TCR employees with a knife; the man has been taken into custody, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on August 14, at about 10:15 PM in Kharkiv, a police officer, together with employees of the district TCR, were notifying conscripts about mobilization measures during martial law.

"During these measures, the police officer approached the man to check his documents. He didn't even have time to say anything. At that moment, the man pulled out a knife and struck the law enforcement officer in the temple area. Subsequently, the attacker successively struck three TCR employees: one - with a knife in the head and arm, another - in the head and subclavian area, and another - in the torso area," the prosecutor's office reported.

As indicated, the suspect immediately fled through the courtyards and tried to hide. However, law enforcement officers quickly established his whereabouts.

"A 36-year-old man who attacked a police officer and representatives of the TCR has been notified of suspicion," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

He is charged with encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer (Art. 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and attempted premeditated murder of two or more persons in connection with the performance of their official duties (Part 2 of Art. 15, paragraphs 1, 8 of Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man was remanded in custody without the right to bail - the prosecutor's office stated.

The victims, as noted, are in medical facilities and are receiving the necessary assistance.

