03:54 PM • 5058 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 9584 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 9992 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 10934 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 11124 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 10535 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 12322 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 13734 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12330 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12785 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
In Artsyz, Odesa region, there may be no electricity for the next week - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The mayor of Artsyz announced that energy workers do not plan to restore electricity supply in the city for a week. The forecast for villages and the military town is also unsatisfactory; water supply will be on schedule.

In Artsyz, Odesa region, there may be no electricity for the next week - mayor

In the city of Artsyz, Odesa region, according to energy workers, there is no expectation of electricity connection in the coming week. This was announced by Artsyz Mayor Serhiy Parpulansky, as reported by UNN.

In Artsyz, according to energy workers, there is no expectation of connection (of electricity - ed.) in the near future, or even in the coming week.

- the mayor reported.

According to Parpulansky, the situation may be somewhat better for villages, as well as for the military town. But for now, the forecast is also unsatisfactory.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, grain storage facilities caught fire in Odesa port - Deputy Prime Minister13.12.25, 10:31 • 3412 views

Regarding water supply - we will supply according to the schedule

- added the mayor.

Terms for restoring electricity and water supply in Odesa are currently unknown — Lysak, head of the Military Administration13.12.25, 16:29 • 2742 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Artsyz