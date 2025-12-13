In Artsyz, Odesa region, there may be no electricity for the next week - mayor
The mayor of Artsyz announced that energy workers do not plan to restore electricity supply in the city for a week. The forecast for villages and the military town is also unsatisfactory; water supply will be on schedule.
In the city of Artsyz, Odesa region, according to energy workers, there is no expectation of electricity connection in the coming week. This was announced by Artsyz Mayor Serhiy Parpulansky, as reported by UNN.
In Artsyz, according to energy workers, there is no expectation of connection (of electricity - ed.) in the near future, or even in the coming week.
According to Parpulansky, the situation may be somewhat better for villages, as well as for the military town. But for now, the forecast is also unsatisfactory.
Regarding water supply - we will supply according to the schedule
