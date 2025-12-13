In Artsyz, Odesa region, there may be no electricity for the next week - mayor

In the city of Artsyz, Odesa region, according to energy workers, there is no expectation of electricity connection in the coming week. This was announced by Artsyz Mayor Serhiy Parpulansky, as reported by UNN.

In Artsyz, according to energy workers, there is no expectation of connection (of electricity - ed.) in the near future, or even in the coming week. - the mayor reported.

According to Parpulansky, the situation may be somewhat better for villages, as well as for the military town. But for now, the forecast is also unsatisfactory.

Regarding water supply - we will supply according to the schedule - added the mayor.

