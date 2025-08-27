$41.400.03
In Afghanistan, a bus overturned from a rocky embankment: 25 dead, 27 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

In Afghanistan, at least 25 people died and nearly 30 were injured in a road accident. The bus plunged from a rocky embankment in Kabul province due to driver negligence.

In Afghanistan, a bus overturned from a rocky embankment: 25 dead, 27 injured

At least 25 people died and several dozen were injured in a tragic road accident in Afghanistan. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sedayedarya TV.

Details

At least 25 people died and almost 30 were injured in a horrific road accident in Kabul province, Afghanistan. There, a bus fell from a rocky embankment and overturned in Kabul province. This was reported by the Afghan authorities on Wednesday.

The tragic incident became the deadliest road accident in the country in recent years. Photos from the scene of the accident appeared online - the force of the impact can be inferred by looking at the destroyed bus with a damaged roof and body.

For reference

The bus overturned on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday west of the Afghan capital, on the highway leading to the city of Kandahar.

The cause of the accident is "driver negligence," according to a statement by Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 25 people died and 27 were injured. The victims were hospitalized in several hospitals in the region.

Recall

In Slovenia, a road accident involving a minibus and a truck occurred on the highway, killing five foreigners. Previously, four of them were citizens of Ukraine.

On Monday, August 18, a road accident occurred on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, in which three people died, including a child.

