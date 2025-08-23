$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 20901 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 20736 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 21833 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 14476 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 36498 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 30272 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 27133 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25187 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24701 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13866 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
In Kyiv, a minibus collided with a bus: two people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

An accident involving a shuttle bus and a regular bus occurred on Olena Teliha Street in Kyiv. Two people were injured: the minibus driver and a passenger.

In Kyiv, a minibus collided with a bus: two people were injured

In the capital, on Olena Teliha Street, a road accident occurred involving a shuttle bus and a regular bus, as a result of which two people were injured. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident with casualties on Olena Teliha Street. It was established that the driver of the shuttle bus, failing to maintain a safe distance, collided with a regular bus.

- the report says.

As a result of the accident, two people were injured - a 43-year-old shuttle bus driver and a 24-year-old female passenger. The injured were hospitalized with injuries preliminarily of moderate severity.

An investigative and operational group from the capital's main department for accident investigation is working at the scene, documenting the circumstances of the road accident.

Recall

On August 18, on the Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Hostra Mohyla, an accident occurred involving a Citroën and a Volvo. As a result of the collision, three people died, including a child.

Olga Rozgon

