In Kyiv, a minibus collided with a bus: two people were injured

In the capital, on Olena Teliha Street, a road accident occurred involving a shuttle bus and a regular bus, as a result of which two people were injured. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident with casualties on Olena Teliha Street. It was established that the driver of the shuttle bus, failing to maintain a safe distance, collided with a regular bus. - the report says.

As a result of the accident, two people were injured - a 43-year-old shuttle bus driver and a 24-year-old female passenger. The injured were hospitalized with injuries preliminarily of moderate severity.

An investigative and operational group from the capital's main department for accident investigation is working at the scene, documenting the circumstances of the road accident.

