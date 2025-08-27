In 2025, about 2,000 cases of measles were registered in Ukraine, with a localized outbreak mainly recorded in the western regions - Ministry of Health

This year, about 2,000 cases of measles were registered in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health registers a localized outbreak of measles predominantly in the western regions, partly in central Ukraine, but mostly in Chernivtsi, as well as Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin in an interview in the program "Ye Rozmova", reports UNN.

In Ukraine, about 2,000 cases of measles were registered in 2025. Similarly, we are registering a localized outbreak of measles predominantly in the western regions, partly in central Ukraine. However, for the most part, these are Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Historically, in such regions, it is often the Roma population that starts to get sick, which is predominantly present in certain settlements or communities there. Such diseases quite quickly lead to local outbreaks. - said Kuzin.

He noted that an important factor is that among all EU countries, Romania shows the largest number of measles cases.

About 10,000 cases have been registered in the last year alone. Of course, due to migration flows, the risk of introduction into the territory of Ukraine is not excluded. Of course, infectious diseases appear first in border areas and then spread throughout Ukraine. - added Kuzin.

According to him, the only way to counter measles is vaccination.

"Measles is a dangerous disease, from which only vaccination protects" - emphasized the sanitary doctor.

The head of an educational institution has the right to decide whether to admit unvaccinated children to study. In case of a stable epidemic situation in the region, temporary admission of unvaccinated children is possible, but during outbreaks of infections - restrictions will apply for the safety of vaccinated students.