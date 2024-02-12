In 2024, 264 Ukrainians will receive UAH 62 million under the Own Business program

Under the program "Own Business" in 2024, 264 Ukrainians will receive support in the amount of 62 million hryvnias for the development of their businesses. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, in 2024, 264 Ukrainians will be recognized as winners of the "Own Business" program and will receive UAH 62 million from the state to start or expand their businesses.

The figures show that 64% of microgrant recipients are women and 36% are men. It is noted that most of the winners are located in Rivne region (22 people), Odesa region (18 people), Kyiv region (17 people) and the city of Kyiv (29 people).

The most popular areas for using microgrants are wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repair (91 people), temporary accommodation and catering (42 people), and the processing industry (35 people).

Add

In total, 13,700 Ukrainians have received support since the program began, but this time 264 new successful projects were selected.

The government has allocated more than UAH 90 million under the "Own Business" program: most of it is in the form of microgrants of up to UAH 250,000, but veterans can receive up to UAH 1 million