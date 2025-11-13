IMF prepares mission to Ukraine: priority – fight against corruption and new loan program

The International Monetary Fund will soon launch a mission to Ukraine to assess the country's financial needs and discuss a potential new lending program, IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack said. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

She emphasized that "Ukraine needs a robust anti-corruption architecture to create a level playing field, protect state resources, improve the business climate, and attract investment."

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced an audit of all state-owned companies, including the energy sector, after a $100 million corruption scandal that led to the suspension of two ministers. Anti-corruption agencies have already detained five people and identified two others suspected of conspiring to control purchases by Energoatom and other state-owned enterprises.

The IMF emphasizes the importance of reforms that will ensure macroeconomic stability, domestic revenue mobilization, and effective governance.

The latest evidence of corruption uncovered in the energy sector... underscores the importance of advancing anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine and ensuring that anti-corruption institutions have the capacity, trust, and freedom to carry out their duties.