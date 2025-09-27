If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia would experience a blackout in Moscow if it wanted to cause a blackout in Kyiv, UNN reports.

"If they want a blackout in Kyiv, then let them know in the Kremlin that there will be a blackout in the capital of Russia as well. This is, in short, about those moments that we discussed with President Trump." - Zelenskyy said.

He added that civilized countries do not start wars first, but this does not mean that they are weak.

"Civilized countries differ from wild ones in that they never start first and are not aggressors. But this does not mean that they are weak," - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that 92 drones were flying towards Poland, but only 19 reached it. The rest were shot down by Ukrainian military personnel.

"92 drones were flying to Poland. We shot down almost all of them. 19 reached them. We shot them down on the territory of Ukraine. We can say that they were flying towards us, but we saw the directions," Zelenskyy said.

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during which they discussed agreements reached on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.