If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 6770 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 11992 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 16556 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 23654 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 29570 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 26633 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 38657 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35274 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 67638 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 42924 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.6m/s
42%
763mm
Popular news
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US governmentSeptember 26, 02:40 AM • 10642 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPPSeptember 26, 02:59 AM • 25466 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhotoSeptember 26, 03:46 AM • 21310 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 16898 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 7016 views
Publications
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo09:01 AM • 16556 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 23654 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 29570 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 31423 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 37511 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Spain
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 7220 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 17001 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 30135 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 38169 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 71555 views
Actual
Financial Times
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will instruct parliament to find a way to hold elections in Ukraine if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agrees to a truce and ceasefire. This would allow Ukraine, Russia, and the US to find a way to end the war.

If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, for example, agrees to a truce and ceasefire tomorrow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will instruct the parliament to find a way to hold elections in Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Axios, as reported by UNN.

I told the president, everyone understands that elections now, by law, are unrealistic. First of all, the security situation makes an election period impossible. But if there is a ceasefire, we can use this time. I will signal to the parliament, and although it is difficult under the Constitution, MPs can try to find a way to hold elections. But we need a ceasefire.

- Zelenskyy stated.

When asked if he would commit that if Putin agreed to a ceasefire for three months, six months, or however long, he would insist on holding elections in Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied: "Yes. Because during this period, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States must find a way to actually end this war. And I am not against it if people want to see a leader who should have a new mandate."

Zelenskyy believes that during a truce, in his opinion, security can provide an opportunity to hold elections.

"It's possible," he added.

Addition

Zelenskyy also stated that he would be ready to leave office after the war ends. 

President Zelenskyy noted that elections in the country are possible only in the event of a truce, with the support of international partners, and with security guarantees.

Anna Murashko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine