If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, for example, agrees to a truce and ceasefire tomorrow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will instruct the parliament to find a way to hold elections in Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Axios, as reported by UNN.

I told the president, everyone understands that elections now, by law, are unrealistic. First of all, the security situation makes an election period impossible. But if there is a ceasefire, we can use this time. I will signal to the parliament, and although it is difficult under the Constitution, MPs can try to find a way to hold elections. But we need a ceasefire. - Zelenskyy stated.

When asked if he would commit that if Putin agreed to a ceasefire for three months, six months, or however long, he would insist on holding elections in Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied: "Yes. Because during this period, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States must find a way to actually end this war. And I am not against it if people want to see a leader who should have a new mandate."

Zelenskyy believes that during a truce, in his opinion, security can provide an opportunity to hold elections.

"It's possible," he added.

Addition

Zelenskyy also stated that he would be ready to leave office after the war ends.

