IDF to remain in most of Gaza - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement after his visit to the United States, where Trump and Netanyahu agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

"This was a historic visit. Instead of Hamas leading to our isolation, we turned the situation around and isolated Hamas. Now the whole world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the terms we set with President Trump: to release all our abductees — both living and dead — with the army remaining in most of the territory." - Netanyahu noted.

Netanyahu also answered the question of whether he agreed to the creation of a Palestinian state during his visit.

"Absolutely not, and the agreement does not mention it either. But one thing we said: we are categorically against the creation of a Palestinian state. President Trump also said this; he said he understands our position. He also stated at the UN that such a step would be a huge reward for terror and a danger to the State of Israel. And, of course, we will not agree to it." - he explained.

At the same time, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of Netanyahu's coalition government, criticized the plan as a "resounding diplomatic defeat."

"In my opinion, this will also end in tears. Our children will be forced to fight in Gaza again," he said.

US President Donald Trump prepared a 20-point peace plan to end Israel's war with Hamas militants.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza. He noted that the plan guarantees the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza.