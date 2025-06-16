$41.490.00
48.080.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

IDF: Israel attacked surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

On the night of June 16, the Israel Defense Forces reported strikes on surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran. Earlier, the IDF announced the completion of airstrikes on military facilities in Iran.

IDF: Israel attacked surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran

On the night of June 16, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they were striking surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to IDF in Telegram

The Israel Defense Forces are striking surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran

- the post says.

As a reminder, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of a large-scale wave of airstrikes on Iran. Military facilities of the country came under fire. At the same time, Iran launched another attack on Israel on Sunday evening.

Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime Minister16.06.25, 00:20 • 802 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Iran
