IDF: Israel attacked surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran

On the night of June 16, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they were striking surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to IDF in Telegram

As a reminder, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of a large-scale wave of airstrikes on Iran. Military facilities of the country came under fire. At the same time, Iran launched another attack on Israel on Sunday evening.

Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime Minister