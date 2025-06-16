IDF: Israel attacked surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of June 16, the Israel Defense Forces reported strikes on surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran. Earlier, the IDF announced the completion of airstrikes on military facilities in Iran.
On the night of June 16, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they were striking surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to IDF in Telegram
The Israel Defense Forces are striking surface-to-surface missile installations in central Iran
As a reminder, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of a large-scale wave of airstrikes on Iran. Military facilities of the country came under fire. At the same time, Iran launched another attack on Israel on Sunday evening.
